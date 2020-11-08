'SNL': Alec Baldwin's Trump gives 'victory speech,' Jim Carrey's Biden calls him a 'loser'

Joe Biden elected as the 46th President of US, Kamala Harris becomes first woman VP|Oneindia News
Finally the suspense on the US Election results is over as US Democrat elect Joe Biden is set to be the next President of United States. Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House, defeating the..
Biden & Harris Give Victory Speech
President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris address the nation after defeating President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence in the 2020 election.
Actor Walter Masterson gives speech in celebration of Biden's victory
Actor and blogger Walter Masterson gave a speech at Columbus Circle, New York City, in celebration of Biden becoming America's 46th president on Saturday (November 7).