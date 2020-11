Harris ushers in a new era for girls around the world Sunday, 8 November 2020 ( 30 minutes ago )

The Vice-President-elect walked out in a white suit - a potent symbol of female solidarity - and took her place on stage to the sounds of Mary J Blige’s anthem, Work That. 👓 View full article

