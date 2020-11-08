Global  
 

WBC lightweight title: Devin Haney beats Yuriorkis Gamboa in Florida

BBC News Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Devin Haney beats Yuriorkis Gamboa with a unanimous decision to defend his WBC lightweight title behind closed doors in Florida.
