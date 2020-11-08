Global  
 

CNN's Van Jones weeps after Biden's win: 'It's easier to be a parent this morning'

Sunday, 8 November 2020
CNN's Van Jones weeps after Biden's win: 'It's easier to be a parent this morning'One of the most emotive responses to the announcement of Joe Biden becoming the new US president came from CNN political correspondent Van Jones. CNN was the first of the TV networks to call the election for Biden and moments after they did so the anchor, Anderson Cooper, asked Jones for his thoughts. US election live: Joe Biden wins and says 'It’s time for America to unite' Read more Jones began to speak, stopped, gathered his thoughts and then said with heavy emotion: “Well...
