Former Presidents Clinton, Carter congratulate Biden and Harris on victory
Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory Saturday. “America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and...
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Bill Clinton 42nd president of the United States
Donna Shalala, Clinton Cabinet Member, Is Upset in House Re-election BidMs. Shalala, who served as the secretary of health and human services under President Bill Clinton, lost her rematch against a Republican, Maria Elvira Salazar,..
NYTimes.com
US election: Who has won since 1992 and how did they do it?
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:07Published
Mourners pay respects to Ginsburg at U.S. Supreme Court
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:53Published
American Crime Story Season 3: Impeachment
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:32Published
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States
Stress Over Election Uncertainty Boosted Wine SalesIt seemed like an eternity from Election Day, to the day Joe Biden was declared the projected winner, and while voters stressed over results, they turned to an..
TMZ.com
Biden win celebrated in DC, Seattle, Las VegasPeople in a number cities in the United States celebrated Joe Biden's election as president, chanting, dancing and holding spontaneous parades. (Nov. 8)
USATODAY.com
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 38:46Published
Kamala Harris' native villages in TN celebrate her win in USThe villages, which are native to her maternal grandparents, were keenly waiting the outcome and once President elect Joe Biden triumphed against incumbent..
IndiaTimes
Kamala Harris Vice President-elect of the United States; United States Senator
I'm planning to go for her swearing-in ceremony: G Balachandran, maternal uncle of Kamala Harris"I spoke to her day before yesterday. It was family chitchat. I did not ask any political questions over the phone. I am planning to go to her swearing-in on..
IndiaTimes
World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on win
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:54Published
Jimmy Carter 39th president of the United States
The last Democratic presidential candidate to win Texas, Jimmy Carter, seeks to ‘turn Texas blue.’
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources