Former Presidents Clinton, Carter congratulate Biden and Harris on victory

WorldNews Sunday, 8 November 2020
Former Presidents Clinton, Carter congratulate Biden and Harris on victoryFormer Presidents Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter congratulated President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris on their election victory Saturday. “America has spoken and democracy has won. Now we have a President-Elect and Vice President-Elect who will serve all of us and...
Video Credit: Wochit Entertainment - Published
 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making a lot of firsts when she enters the White House in January. She'll be the first Black, Indian, and South Asian to be Vice President--not to mention the first woman. According to Business Insider, black women and girls across America cried and cheered...

