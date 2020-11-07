Global  
 

Proud Boys threaten action over Biden election win

WorldNews Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Proud Boys threaten action over Biden election winThe far-right Proud Boys group has threatened to take action after Democratic candidate Joe Biden was projected to win the 2020 election. In a Saturday post on Parler, an alternative social media site used by conservatives, Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio seemingly called on members of the group to rise up in defense of President Donald Trump. "We're rolling out," Tarrio...
