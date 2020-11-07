Global  
 

Barack Obama congratulates Biden, says, 'could not be prouder'

WorldNews Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Barack Obama congratulates Biden, says, 'could not be prouder'Former President Barack Obama says he “could not be prouder" to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. In a statement Saturday, Obama says Biden has “got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way," because he will enter the White House facing “a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has."...
Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Stress Over Election Uncertainty Boosted Wine Sales

 It seemed like an eternity from Election Day, to the day Joe Biden was declared the projected winner, and while voters stressed over results, they turned to an..
TMZ.com

Biden win celebrated in DC, Seattle, Las Vegas

 People in a number cities in the United States celebrated Joe Biden's election as president, chanting, dancing and holding spontaneous parades. (Nov. 8)
 
USATODAY.com
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India [Video]

US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India

After several days of counting Joe Biden has now been declared as the president elect of the United States of America. PM Modi was among a host of world leaders to wish him on his election. Much before Biden became vice-president in the Obama administration; he has always been an advocate for strong ties with India,. He also played a key role in developing & deepening strategic engagement with India. So the question now is what does a Biden-Harris administration mean for India? What will be their stance on terror arising out of Pakistan and the expansionist designs of China? Watch In Focus with Aditi Prasad for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 38:46Published

Kamala Harris' native villages in TN celebrate her win in US

 The villages, which are native to her maternal grandparents, were keenly waiting the outcome and once President elect Joe Biden triumphed against incumbent..
IndiaTimes

Barack Obama Barack Obama 44th president of the United States

US election: Stumbles, tragedies and delayed triumph - Joe Biden's path to the presidency

 Days before he left the White House in 2017, President Barack Obama surprised Joe Biden with the Presidential Medal of Freedom, declaring his septuagenarian,..
New Zealand Herald

Obama congratulates Biden and Harris on projected victory

 Mr. Obama thanked those who volunteered for the Biden campaign and all Americans who participated in the electoral process, including "everybody who voted for..
CBS News

Kamala Harris Kamala Harris Vice President-elect of the United States; United States Senator

I'm planning to go for her swearing-in ceremony: G Balachandran, maternal uncle of Kamala Harris

 "I spoke to her day before yesterday. It was family chitchat. I did not ask any political questions over the phone. I am planning to go to her swearing-in on..
IndiaTimes
World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on win [Video]

World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on win

World leaders congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their presidential election victory on Saturday, even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky relations, had yet to concede. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:54Published

White House White House Official residence and workplace of the President of the United States

US election: Why Donald Trump won't concede - and what his future holds

 President Donald Trump never admits defeat. But he faces a stark choice now that Democrat Joe Biden has won the White House: Concede graciously for the sake of..
New Zealand Herald

US election: Being with Trump the day he lost

 How the president who has never wavered dealt with defeat after four years in the White House.
BBC News

President-elect Biden appeals to Trump supporters

 In his first speech after securing the White House, President-elect Joe Biden is making an appeal to supporters of President Donald Trump. Biden pledged to be a..
USATODAY.com

US election: Blame game starts after Trump's loss to Biden in presidential race

 Donald Trump hasn't conceded defeat yet but the blame game has already begun.News networks called the US presidential election for Joe Biden on Saturday (US..
New Zealand Herald
Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears [Video]

Kamala Harris's Victory Moves Black Women, Girls To Cheers And Tears

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will be making a lot of firsts when she enters the White House in January. She'll be the first Black, Indian, and South Asian to be Vice President--not to mention the first woman. According to Business Insider, black women and girls across America cried and cheered on news of Joe Biden and Harris's victory.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:45Published

