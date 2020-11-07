Barack Obama congratulates Biden, says, 'could not be prouder'
Former President Barack Obama says he “could not be prouder" to congratulate President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris. In a statement Saturday, Obama says Biden has “got what it takes to be President and already carries himself that way," because he will enter the White House facing “a series of extraordinary challenges no incoming President ever has."...
