Kamala Harris - the first Black and Tamil woman to become Vice President of the USA
California senator Kamala Harris has become the first Black and Tamil woman to become elected the Vice President of the United States. The 55-year-old California Senator was born in Oakland to two immigrant parents. Harris’...
Kamala Harris Vice President-elect of the United States; United States Senator
Biden and Harris celebrate victory with fireworks and drone display
'I will not be the last' woman in this office: Harris
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India
Kamala Harris' native villages in TN celebrate her win in USThe villages, which are native to her maternal grandparents, were keenly waiting the outcome and once President elect Joe Biden triumphed against incumbent..
Today in History for November 8thAdolf Hitler makes his first attempt to seize power in Germany; Democrat John F. Kennedy wins the presidency; Ronald Reagan is elected governor of California;..
Who is Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris?The California senator will make history as the first female, black and Asian American vice-president.
In Oakland, the birthplace of Kamala Harris, the mayor says, ‘It is like a whole new world.’
Election results in Michigan: Roughly 400,000 ballots still being counted Wednesday morningWho is winning the election? Here is where Michigan's ballot counting stands, including a breakdown in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
