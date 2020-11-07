Global  
 

Kamala Harris - the first Black and Tamil woman to become Vice President of the USA

WorldNews Saturday, 7 November 2020 ()
Kamala Harris - the first Black and Tamil woman to become Vice President of the USACalifornia senator Kamala Harris has become the first Black and Tamil woman to become elected the Vice President of the United States. The 55-year-old California Senator was born in Oakland to two immigrant parents. Harris’...
Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Published
News video: Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivers first speech since presidential election called

Vice President-elect Kamala Harris delivers first speech since presidential election called 12:11

 Vice President-elect Kamala Harris promised a new day for America as the first woman vice president in her first speech since the presidential race was called Saturday.

Biden and Harris celebrate victory with fireworks and drone display [Video]

Biden and Harris celebrate victory with fireworks and drone display

President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris brought their families on-stage with them to close out their victory party on Saturday night.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 00:50Published
'I will not be the last' woman in this office: Harris [Video]

'I will not be the last' woman in this office: Harris

After becoming the first woman elected vice-president of the United States, Kamala Harris says she won't be the last because "every little girl watching tonight sees that this is a country of possibilities."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 00:45Published
US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India [Video]

US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India

After several days of counting Joe Biden has now been declared as the president elect of the United States of America. PM Modi was among a host of world leaders to wish him on his election. Much before Biden became vice-president in the Obama administration; he has always been an advocate for strong ties with India,. He also played a key role in developing & deepening strategic engagement with India. So the question now is what does a Biden-Harris administration mean for India? What will be their stance on terror arising out of Pakistan and the expansionist designs of China? Watch In Focus with Aditi Prasad for all the details.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 38:46Published

Kamala Harris' native villages in TN celebrate her win in US

 The villages, which are native to her maternal grandparents, were keenly waiting the outcome and once President elect Joe Biden triumphed against incumbent..
IndiaTimes

Today in History for November 8th

 Adolf Hitler makes his first attempt to seize power in Germany; Democrat John F. Kennedy wins the presidency; Ronald Reagan is elected governor of California;..
USATODAY.com
Use of mobile dating apps linked with depression, social anxiety: Study [Video]

Use of mobile dating apps linked with depression, social anxiety: Study

Greater use of mobile dating applications among women is associated with depression symptoms, social anxiety, suggested the findings of a study. The study was published in the peer-reviewed journal Cyberpsychology, Behavior, and Social Networking. "With increased symptoms of social anxiety and depression, women may be even more likely to turn to technology for social connection, especially if alternative forms of social contact are reduced due to social avoidance," stated Martin Antony and coauthors from Ryerson University. Among men, the greater their social anxiety and depression symptoms, the less likely they were to initiate contact with matches on mobile dating apps."With mobile dating apps increasingly figuring into today's dating landscape, research studies such as Professor Antony's are vital to understanding their merits as well as their shortcomings," said Editor-in-Chief Brenda K Wiederhold, PhD, MBA, BCB, BCN, Interactive Media Institute, San Diego, California and Virtual Reality Medical Institute, Brussels, Belgium.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:22Published

Who is Vice-President-Elect Kamala Harris?

 The California senator will make history as the first female, black and Asian American vice-president.
BBC News

Election results in Michigan: Roughly 400,000 ballots still being counted Wednesday morning

 Who is winning the election? Here is where Michigan's ballot counting stands, including a breakdown in Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties.
USATODAY.com
Local mayoral candidate calls for ‘change meow’ [Video]

Local mayoral candidate calls for ‘change meow’

Amid the acrimonious political fight playing out across the U.S., a neighborhood in Oakland, California is putting on a much friendlier race, with dogs and cats vying to become the mayor of a local street. Emma Jehle has more.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:51Published
Cries of 'Breonna Taylor!' from coast to coast [Video]

Cries of 'Breonna Taylor!' from coast to coast

[NFA] Activists chanted Taylor's name on the streets of Louisville, New York City, Pittsburgh and Oakland, after a grand jury declined to charge police officers for killing the African-American emergency medical technician in a botched raid. This report produced by Zachary Goelman.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 02:10Published

