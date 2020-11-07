Global  
 

Joe Biden: Meet the Irish cousins cheering on the president-elect

Saturday, 7 November 2020
Joe Biden: Meet the Irish cousins cheering on the president-elect"Joe Biden told me: 'I'll be back as president.' Please God he will." Irish plumber Joe Blewitt has more reason than most to cheer a Democratic victory in the US election. For one, it means he can tell people a famous cousin of his will soon be taking up office as the president of the United States. For another, his town of Ballina, County Mayo can hope the new US president-elect keeps his promise and makes his way back to the west of Ireland soon. If Mr Biden does visit Ireland, he may have to do a bit of a tour to see all his relatives - the Blewitt clan are among several Irish families who claim kinship with the next US president. Mr Biden's great, great,...
Video Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO
Joe Biden tells nation: We're going to win

Joe Biden tells nation: We're going to win 01:12

 Joe Biden says he is already preparing to assume the presidency even though hehas not been declared the winner in his race against President Donald Trump.Speaking in Wilmington, Delaware, just before 11pm on Friday local time, theformer vice-president said although he did not have a final...

US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India

US Elections 2020: What a Biden-Harris Presidency means for India

After several days of counting Joe Biden has now been declared as the president elect of the United States of America. PM Modi was among a host of world leaders to wish him on his election. Much before Biden became vice-president in the Obama administration; he has always been an advocate for strong ties with India,. He also played a key role in developing & deepening strategic engagement with India. So the question now is what does a Biden-Harris administration mean for India? What will be their stance on terror arising out of Pakistan and the expansionist designs of China? Watch In Focus with Aditi Prasad for all the details.

Joe Biden's ancestral home of Ballina celebrates his victory in US election

Joe Biden's ancestral home of Ballina celebrates his victory in US election

Residents and relatives of US president-elect Joe Biden begin celebrating theresults of the US election in his ancestral home of Ballina, Co Mayo, Ireland.

Win over Italy helps England seal Six Nations title as Ireland lose in Paris

Win over Italy helps England seal Six Nations title as Ireland lose in Paris

England were crowned 2020 Guinness Six Nations champions on points differenceafter a conclusive victory over Italy propelled them beyond the reach ofclosest rivals France and Ireland. Eddie Jones’ men overcame the rust that hadset in after seven months of inactivity caused by the coronavirus pandemic topost a 34-5 win in Rome that placed them in a strong position to seize Wales’crown.

World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on win

World leaders congratulate Biden, Harris on win

World leaders congratulated Democrat Joe Biden and his running mate Kamala Harris on their presidential election victory on Saturday, even though Donald Trump, with whom several have had rocky relations, had yet to concede. Libby Hogan reports.

