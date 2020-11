You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources National Drug Take-back Day happening Saturday



The PSPS event is expected to begin Sunday and last through Tuesday. Officials said the highest probability areas for this PSPS includes portions of southern Kern. Saturday marks National Prescription.. Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield Duration: 01:33 Published 2 weeks ago Flypast marks 80th anniversary of Battle of Britain



Westminster Abbey has held a memorial service marking 80 years since the Battle of Britain, in the venue's first major event since lockdown. A flypast took place after the service, with a Hurricane.. Credit: ODN Duration: 00:48 Published on September 20, 2020