After Presidential loss, is Donald Trump heading for divorce? Former aides claim Melania is 'counting the minutes'

DNA Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Reportedly, former Trump administration aide Stephanie Wolkoff claimed that Melania and Donald had separate bedrooms in the White House, and their marriage was 'transactional'.
Video Credit: Wochit News - Published
News video: Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets

Twitter Yet To Label Trump Tweets 00:36

 Donald Trump issued a statement through his campaign's Twitter account on Thursday. He was making claims without evidence that "illegal and late votes" will lead to election fraud. Many are curious as to why Twitter has yet to add a label to it, reports Business Insider. Trump has long peddled...

