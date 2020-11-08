Coldplay's 'Sky Full of Stars' was played at Biden celebration for a very special reason
As President-elect Joe Biden celebrated on stage, Coldplay's "Sky Full of Stars" blasted while fireworks went off. It was Beau BIden's favorite song.
