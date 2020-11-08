Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Coldplay's 'Sky Full of Stars' was played at Biden celebration for a very special reason

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
As President-elect Joe Biden celebrated on stage, Coldplay's "Sky Full of Stars" blasted while fireworks went off. It was Beau BIden's favorite song.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Coldplay Coldplay British rock band

Gwyneth Paltrow has better relationship with Chris Martin following their divorce [Video]

Gwyneth Paltrow has better relationship with Chris Martin following their divorce

Gwyneth Paltrow has shared that her relationship with Coldplay star Chris Martin is better now the pair are no longer husband and wife

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:51Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

'SNL' Spoofs Presidential Election with Biden, Harris and Trump

 'SNL' was hilarious Saturday night, as Jim Carrey (Biden), Maya Rudolph (Harris) and Alec Baldwin (Trump) mimicked the candidates, but the most puzzling part .....
TMZ.com
'Biden govt will be weak...': Decoding new US administration's India view [Video]

'Biden govt will be weak...': Decoding new US administration's India view

After 4 days of suspense, Democratic party leader Joe Biden was announced the winner of the 2020 US Presidential election. While there is excitement in many quarters in India regarding Vice President-elect Kamala Harris, who is of Indian origin, there are some concerns too. Although Biden has been an advocate of stronger US-India relations, there are concerns that his administration might be 'weak' and embattled by Donald Trump's constant harrying. Watch Pramit Palchaudhuri and Sushant Sareen try to predict how Biden's Presidency will pan out for India, in this conversation with Hindustan Times' Aditi Prasad.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 05:20Published
Boris Johnson congratulates president-elect Biden [Video]

Boris Johnson congratulates president-elect Biden

UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson congratulates president-elect Biden on hisrecent US Election victory. It comes following days of tense vote counting inkey swing states.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:42Published

Deep roots exist between Joe Biden, Kamala Harris and the world of sports

 From high school football to a youth dance troupe, President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris have a long history with sports.
USATODAY.com

Beau Biden Beau Biden American politician

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Biden praying for Trump's 'full recovery' [Video]

Biden praying for Trump's 'full recovery'

Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden on Friday said he is praying for a "quick and full recovery" for President Trump and the first lady Melania Trump who both tested positive for COVID-19.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:54Published
Full first presidential debate of 2020 between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden [Video]

Full first presidential debate of 2020 between President Donald Trump and Joe Biden

President Donald Trump and Democratic rival Joe Biden sparred Tuesday in their first of three debates, hoping to sway undecided voters planning to cast ballots by mail and in person in the final weeks..

Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel     Duration: 39:34Published
Debate Prep Is In Full Swing For Trump And Biden [Video]

Debate Prep Is In Full Swing For Trump And Biden

Debate preparation is in full swing for President Donald Trump and Joe Biden ahead of their first debate matchup on Tuesday evening.

Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA     Duration: 04:58Published

Related news from verified sources

The life of Dr. Jill Biden, an educator who worked full-time during Joe Biden's career and plans to keep her job after moving into the White House

 Dr. Jill Biden has campaigned tirelessly alongside Joe Biden throughout the 2020 race, and stood by him throughout his decades-long political career.
Business Insider Also reported by •Telegraph.co.uk

Biden of Ballina - Ireland toasts its 23rd US president

Biden of Ballina - Ireland toasts its 23rd US president It's hard to know who's more famous around Ballina in County Mayo; Joe Biden, Joe Blewitt or Joe Blewitt's van.
Sky News

Trump vows more legal moves, as top Republicans mum on projected Biden win

 Despite Joe Biden being projected as the next president-elect, President Trump is pushing forward with legal challenges as vote tallies continue, and Republican...
FOXNews.com