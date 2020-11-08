Global  
 

Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan 'takes key town' in Armenia conflict

WorldNews Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan 'takes key town' in Armenia conflictAzerbaijan has captured a key town in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region, according to the country's president. Ilham Aliyev announced in a televised address on Sunday that Azerbaijani forces had captured Shusha, known as Shushi in...
