Nagorno-Karabakh: Azerbaijan 'takes key town' in Armenia conflict
Azerbaijan has captured a key town in the separatist Nagorno-Karabakh region, according to the country's president. Ilham Aliyev announced in a televised address on Sunday that Azerbaijani forces had captured Shusha, known as Shushi in...
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Nagorno-Karabakh Disputed territory in Transcaucasia
At least 3 die in latest shelling of Nagorno-Karabakh citiesSTEPANAKERT, Nagorno-Karabakh (AP) — At least three civilians were killed in the latest shelling of Nagorno-Karabakh cities Friday as Azerbaijan pushed its..
WorldNews
Russia doing everything to end Nagorno-Karabakh conflict: PutinMoscow, Nov 5 : Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that his country was doing everything it could to end the ongoing conflict in the disputed..
WorldNews
Nagorno-Karabakh town damaged by recent shelling
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:58Published
Erdogan's belligerent policies leave Turkey more isolated than everBy John SolomouNicosia (Cyprus), November 02 (ANI): In the past few years Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan has reversed the policy of his country from "zero..
WorldNews
Azerbaijan Country in the Caucasus
The UN warns of possible war crimes in ongoing Nagorno-Karabakh conflictIndiscriminate shelling in the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict could amount to war crimes, UN human rights chief Michelle Bachelet said on Monday as she urged Armenia..
WorldNews
Russia pledges help to Yerevan if fighting reaches ArmeniaYEREVAN: Russia said Saturday it would provide "necessary" assistance to Yerevan in its conflict with Azerbaijan if fighting reached Armenian territory after its..
WorldNews
Armenia Landlocked country in the Caucasus
Nagorno-Karabakh: Armenia, Azerbaijan vow to avoid targeting residential areasArmenia and Azerbaijan promised Friday to avoid shelling residential areas amid the fighting over Nagorno-Karabakh, a pledge that follows a day of talks in..
New Zealand Herald
Shushi Province Province
Shusha Town in Shusha
Ilham Aliyev 7th President of Azerbaijan from 2003
'We don't have Syrian mercenaries': Ilham Aliyev speaks to France 24
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 00:45Published
Blame game continues as Azerbaijani and Armenian leaders speak exclusively to Euronews
Credit: Euronews English Duration: 21:31Published
Nagorno-Karabakh Conflict Intensifies After Heavy Shelling
Credit: ODN Duration: 01:25Published
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources