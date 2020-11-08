Global  
 

Ontario reports 1,328 new COVID-19 cases in a new single-day record

CBC.ca Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Ontario reported 1,328 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, setting a new single-day record for a second day in a row.
Video Credit: KDKA CBS 2 Pittsburgh - Published
News video: Pa. Health Dept. Announces 2,900 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Daily Increase Of Cases To Date

Pa. Health Dept. Announces 2,900 New Coronavirus Cases, Highest Daily Increase Of Cases To Date 00:19

 The Pennsylvania Department of Health is reporting 2,900 new cases of Coronavirus and 47 additional deaths.

