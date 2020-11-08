Ontario reports 1,328 new COVID-19 cases in a new single-day record

Data collected by 41 Action News shows Kansas, Missouri, the United States and the seven-county Kansas City metropolitan area all set records for the most new COVID-19 infections in a week from October..
The United States reported over 90,000 COVID-19 cases, the record high single-day total since the onset of the pandemic in the country. It took only 14 days for... Mid-Day Also reported by •Upworthy •CBC.ca •CTV News •CP24 •Mediaite
Delhi recorded 6,725 new cases of Covid-19 - its highest single-day tally - on Tuesday, taking the total number of cases to over 400,000 even as hospitals... IndiaTimes Also reported by •Hindu •New Zealand Herald •Mid-Day