Ontario reports 1,328 new COVID-19 cases in a new single-day record

India records 45,674 new COVID-19 infections



With 45,674 new COVID-19 infections, India's total cases surged to 85,07,754. With 559 new deaths, toll mounts to 1,26,121. Total active cases stood at 5,12,665 after a decrease of 3,967 in last 24.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:30 Published 10 hours ago

Americans 'ushered in a new day': Harris in first address after winning US election



Following the victory in US Presidential election, Vice President-elect Kamala Harris said that protecting democracy takes struggle. "Protecting our democracy takes struggle, it takes sacrifice but.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:42 Published 13 hours ago