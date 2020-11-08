Black Canadians fought racism, discrimination to serve in Second World War

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Motorist has very Canadian reaction to bad drivers in intersection



Road rage is becoming all too common in our world lately. Everybody is in a hurry and patience seems to be wearing thin. We've all seen people lose their temper over seemingly minor or innocent.. Credit: Rumble Studio Duration: 00:21 Published on October 17, 2020 Second World War bomb explodes in Poland



A British Second World War bomb exploded while being made safe underwater bynavy demolition specialists in northwestern Poland on Tuesday. The 5.4-tonTallboy bomb was found in September 2019 beneath a.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53 Published on October 14, 2020 Woman completes ultimate DIY renovation project of one of Britain's last fully working windmills



A homeowner has completed the ultimate lockdown DIY project of one of Britain's last fully-working windmills - after using a cherry picker to paint the sails by hand. Jeanette McGarry, 58,.. Credit: SWNS STUDIO Duration: 01:44 Published on September 23, 2020