Black Canadians fought racism, discrimination to serve in Second World War
Sunday, 8 November 2020 () As the Canadian Armed Forces promise to crack down on systemic racism — and individual acts of discrimination in its ranks — the story of a Black Canadian named Allan Bundy during the Second World War comes to mind.
A British Second World War bomb exploded while being made safe underwater bynavy demolition specialists in northwestern Poland on Tuesday. The 5.4-tonTallboy bomb was found in September 2019 beneath a..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:53Published