Black Canadians fought racism, discrimination to serve in Second World War

CBC.ca Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
As the Canadian Armed Forces promise to crack down on systemic racism — and individual acts of discrimination in its ranks — the story of a Black Canadian named Allan Bundy during the Second World War comes to mind.
