Robert Musil almost chose an officer's career. But he turned to literature instead, and wrote a key 20th century modernist novel, "The Man without Qualities."

Jurgen Klopp ’embarrassed’ to defend Roberto Firmino after criticism as Liverpool boss provides injury update on Thiago Alcantara Jurgen Klopp has said he would be ’embarrassed’ if he had to explain the qualities of Roberto Firmino amid calls for Diogo Jota to replace the Brazilian in...

talkSPORT 1 week ago