Alex Trebek of "Jeopardy!" dies at 80 after pancreatic cancer battle

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Alex Trebek, who won six Emmys as the host of "Jeopardy!," became a cultural icon hosting the game show for more than 40 years. He died Sunday at 80.
News video: 'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at age 80

'Jeopardy!' host Alex Trebek dies at age 80 01:00

 "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek has died. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in 2019.

Alex Trebek Dead at 80 After Battling Pancreatic Cancer

 Alex Trebek -- the revered and beloved "Jeopardy!" host since 1984, whose calm but witty presence was must-see television for millions of Americans -- has died..
TMZ.com

Alex Trebek, beloved "Jeopardy!" host, dies at 80

 Trebek was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2019.
CBS News

This 'Jeopardy!' winner tearfully thanking Alex Trebek is the feel-good moment you need

 Alex Trebek proves everyday that he's an inspiration to us all, as evidenced by Thursday's episode of "Jeopardy!"
USATODAY.com

