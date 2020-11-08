Alex Trebek of "Jeopardy!" dies at 80 after pancreatic cancer battle
Alex Trebek, who won six Emmys as the host of "Jeopardy!," became a cultural icon hosting the game show for more than 40 years. He died Sunday at 80.
Alex Trebek Canadian-US television personality
Alex Trebek Dead at 80 After Battling Pancreatic CancerAlex Trebek -- the revered and beloved "Jeopardy!" host since 1984, whose calm but witty presence was must-see television for millions of Americans -- has died..
TMZ.com
Alex Trebek, beloved "Jeopardy!" host, dies at 80Trebek was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer in 2019.
CBS News
This 'Jeopardy!' winner tearfully thanking Alex Trebek is the feel-good moment you needAlex Trebek proves everyday that he's an inspiration to us all, as evidenced by Thursday's episode of "Jeopardy!"
USATODAY.com
