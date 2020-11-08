The asteroid NASA just landed on turns out to be hollow, with a large 'void' at its center.
The asteroid Bennu just keeps getting more bizarre. When NASA decided to send a probe to land on a space rock and bring back samples, it picked Bennu for its seemingly smooth surface — perfect landing ground. But once the Osiris-Rex spacecraft had made the 200-million-mile journey to Bennu, the images it beamed back revealed a landscape covered in boulders and rock fields. NASA eventually chose the flattest spot it could find to land, and the touch-and-go operation to scoop up material went smoothly last month. But then came the next surprise: Bennu's rock turned out to be incredibly soft, crumbling under the spacecraft as it touched the surface. The probe fired a blast of nitrogen to send...
NASA
101955 Bennu
OSIRIS-REx
