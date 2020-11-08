Mary Trump says her uncle, President Trump, will spend the transition period 'breaking stuff' with 'vengeance'
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump, has continued her attacks on her uncle, warning that he is likely to spend the transition period "breaking stuff" with "vengeance" after losing the election to President-elect Joe Biden. Writing for The Observer in an article published on Sunday, Mary Trump said that while Trump may not concede to the election, the period that follows will be worse. "This is what Donald's going to do: he's not going to concede, although who cares. What's worse is he's not going to engage in the normal activities that guarantee a peaceful transition," she...
Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump, has continued her attacks on her uncle, warning that he is likely to spend the transition period "breaking stuff" with "vengeance" after losing the election to President-elect Joe Biden. Writing for The Observer in an article published on Sunday, Mary Trump said that while Trump may not concede to the election, the period that follows will be worse. "This is what Donald's going to do: he's not going to concede, although who cares. What's worse is he's not going to engage in the normal activities that guarantee a peaceful transition," she...
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Mary Anne MacLeod Trump Mother of Donald Trump
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
President-elect Joe Biden attends Sunday MassPresident-elect Joe Biden attended church Sunday morning in Wilmington, Delaware after a night of celebrations following his victory in the U.S. election. Biden..
USATODAY.com
Inside the Dems' Florida flop: Turnout, rural success propelled Trump in the Sunshine StateYes, Joe Biden lost Hispanic support in Miami-Dade. But there's more than that to his loss in the Sunshine State.
USATODAY.com
Face The Nation: Toomey, Becker, GottliebMissed the second half of the show? The latest on the vote-counting process in Pennsylvania, Trump campaign's recount strategy and the ongoing pandemic in..
CBS News
US election: Trump's last stand - 75 days of 'limitless power'Donald Trump's last 75 days in the White House could spell an unprecedented finale as the angry president exercises "limitless" powers to reward friends and..
New Zealand Herald
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States
Read former President George W. Bush's full statement congratulating President-elect Joe Biden"Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country," he said.
USATODAY.com
US election: Joe Biden pushes forward with plans for officeHis team says his priorities are the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, racism and climate change.
BBC News
George W. Bush urges unity in congratulating Biden and HarrisMr. Bush revealed he called both Mr. Biden and Harris on Sunday to congratulate them on their win.
CBS News
The Observer Weekly British newspaper
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources