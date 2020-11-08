Global  
 

Mary Trump says her uncle, President Trump, will spend the transition period 'breaking stuff' with 'vengeance'

WorldNews Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Mary Trump says her uncle, President Trump, will spend the transition period 'breaking stuff' with 'vengeance'Mary Trump, the niece of President Donald Trump, has continued her attacks on her uncle, warning that he is likely to spend the transition period "breaking stuff" with "vengeance" after losing the election to President-elect Joe Biden. Writing for The Observer in an article published on Sunday, Mary Trump said that while Trump may not concede to the election, the period that follows will be worse. "This is what Donald's going to do: he's not going to concede, although who cares. What's worse is he's not going to engage in the normal activities that guarantee a peaceful transition," she...
