Mary Trump says her uncle, President Trump, will spend the transition period 'breaking stuff' with 'vengeance'

President-elect Joe Biden attended church Sunday morning in Wilmington, Delaware after a night of celebrations following his victory in the U.S. election. Biden..

Yes, Joe Biden lost Hispanic support in Miami-Dade. But there's more than that to his loss in the Sunshine State.

Missed the second half of the show? The latest on the vote-counting process in Pennsylvania, Trump campaign's recount strategy and the ongoing pandemic in..

Donald Trump's last 75 days in the White House could spell an unprecedented finale as the angry president exercises "limitless" powers to reward friends and..

"Though we have political differences, I know Joe Biden to be a good man, who has won his opportunity to lead and unify our country," he said.

His team says his priorities are the coronavirus pandemic, the economy, racism and climate change.

Mr. Bush revealed he called both Mr. Biden and Harris on Sunday to congratulate them on their win.

KC metro expert explains Trump's legal fight over votes



President Donald Trump and his legal team continue their accusations of voter fraud after it was reported that President-Elect Joe Biden was projected to be the winner. Credit: 41 Action News Duration: 02:08 Published 15 hours ago

Celebrations pour at New York's Times Square as Biden clinches presidency



Supporters pour across United States to celebrate the big win of US President-elect Joe Biden. People gathered at Times Square in New York to celebrate the victory of Biden. Democrats rejoiced and were.. Credit: ANI Duration: 01:41 Published 19 hours ago