Alek Minassian's former classmates hope for answers at upcoming Toronto van attack trial

You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Stabbing near former Charlie Hebdo offices in Paris



At least two people were stabbed on Friday near the former offices of the Charlie Hebdo satirical magazine in Paris. It comes in the middle of the trial of suspects in the Islamist militant attack on.. Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:27 Published on September 25, 2020

Related news from verified sources Minassian's former classmates hope for answers at upcoming Toronto van attack trial Evan Mead still wracks his mind trying to understand what his former classmate was thinking when he drove a van down a Toronto sidewalk mowing down pedestrians.

CP24 2 days ago



