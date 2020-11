You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Washington QB Kyle Allen carted off with ankle injury, Alex Smith enters Washington Football Team QB Kyle Allen was carted off the field following a leg injury suffered against the New York Giants. Alex Smith replaced him.

USATODAY.com 2 hours ago



Kyle Allen out with leg injury - NBC Sports Washington quarterback Kyle Allen has been forced out of Sunday’s game against the Giants with an apparent left leg injury. Allen was...

Upworthy 3 hours ago



Washington QB Allen (ankle) carted off, Smith in Washington quarterback Kyle Allen suffered a left ankle injury and was carted off the field in the first quarter of the team's game against the Giants.

ESPN 2 hours ago