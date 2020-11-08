Five Miami Dolphins assistant coaches will miss game vs. Cardinals due to COVID-19 protocols
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Five Miami Dolphins assistant coaches will not be with the team during its game against Arizona Cardinals on Sunday due to coronavirus protocols.
Arizona Cardinals National Football League franchise in Glendale, Arizona
Miami Dolphins National Football League franchise in Miami, Florida