Five Miami Dolphins assistant coaches will miss game vs. Cardinals due to COVID-19 protocols

USATODAY.com Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Five Miami Dolphins assistant coaches will not be with the team during its game against Arizona Cardinals on Sunday due to coronavirus protocols.
