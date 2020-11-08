Global  
 

Sky News Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
BBC investigating as 'seriously unwell' Bashir 'photographed after visiting takeaway'The BBC says it will investigate after a photo emerged reportedly showing journalist Martin Bashir following an alleged visit a takeaway and wine shop, despite the corporation saying he was too ill to respond to claims made by Princess Diana's brother.
