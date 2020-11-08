Stability, rebuilding among next steps for Canada-U.S. relationship, Champagne says
Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
After a tumultuous four years of the Trump presidency, Joe Biden’s victory could usher in a new era of calm in the White House — something Foreign Affairs Minister François-Philippe Champagne says is key to strengthening ties with other nations.
