Storm Eta leaves trail of death and destruction in Central America as it aims for Florida

SBS Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Tropical storm Eta brought strong winds and torrential rain to Cuba on Sunday after having cut a destructive and deadly path through parts of Central America and southern Mexico.
