Lindsey Graham, who begged for cash on Fox News, tells Sean Hannity he will give Trump $500,000

WorldNews Sunday, 8 November 2020 ()
Lindsey Graham, who begged for cash on Fox News, tells Sean Hannity he will give Trump $500,000Lindsey Graham Committee chairman U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) Stefani Reynolds - Pool/Getty Images This article originally appeared here on Salon.com Sen. Lindsey Graham, R-S.C., who earlier this week won re-election to a fourth term, told Fox News host and Trump "pillow-talk" pal Sean Hannity on Thursday that "nothing is off the table" when it comes to challenging the results of a democratically-held presidential election. To boot, Graham pledged half a million dollars to the President Donald Trump's "defense legal fund." "I'm here tonight to stand with President Trump," Graham told Hannity. "He stood with me. He's the reason we're going to have...
Video Credit: Wochit Tech - Published
News video: Trump Campaign's 'Voter Fraud Hotline' Flooded With Prank Callers

Trump Campaign's 'Voter Fraud Hotline' Flooded With Prank Callers 00:38

 President Donald Trump has refused to concede defeat to opponent Joe Biden, insisting a massive, Democrat-led voter fraud scheme was at play. However, neither Trump, nor his campaign workers, nor his closest allies, have produced a shred of evidence to support such allegations. Even the steadfastly...

'I'm going to stand with the president' -Graham [Video]

'I'm going to stand with the president' -Graham

Republican U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham on Friday defended the Trump campaign's claim of voting irregularities and said, "Democracy depends upon fair elections. President Trump's team is going to have a chance to make a case regarding voting irregularities. They deserve a chance to make that case."

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:17Published
Republicans on track to keep U.S. Senate majority [Video]

Republicans on track to keep U.S. Senate majority

[NFA] Republicans appeared poised to retain control of the U.S. Senate on Wednesday, after Senator Susan Collins defied political odds to win re-election in Maine and other Republican incumbents led Democrats in a handful of undecided races. Colette Luke has the latest.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 02:40Published
U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races [Video]

U.S. Senate seats flip in competitive races

Democrats and Republicans battled for control of the U.S. Senate in half a dozen closely fought races on Wednesday. Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters - Politics    Duration: 01:36Published

It Was Only A Matter Of Time Before The GOP And Fox Had To Divorce Trump - The Election May Be That Moment

 Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling While President Donald Trump continues to insist that the 2020 general election is being stolen, Republican (Grand..
WorldNews
Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News [Video]

Jack White Set as This Week's 'SNL' Musical Guest, Twitter Makes Announcement About Election Results & More | THR News

Donald Trump dodges Sean Hannity's questions as to whether he had recently been tested for COVID-19, Twitter will not allow Trump nor Joe Biden to declare a victory without official double verification and Jack White will perform on 'SNL' this week.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 02:46Published
Trump Dodges Sean Hannity's Question About Testing | THR News [Video]

Trump Dodges Sean Hannity's Question About Testing | THR News

President Donald Trump, still recovering from COVID-19, phoned into Fox News' 'Hannity' on Thursday night and dodged host Sean Hannity's questions as to whether he had been tested for the virus in recent days.

Credit: The Hollywood Reporter    Duration: 01:47Published
Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own [Video]

Trump Defended Hope Hicks' COVID Diagnosis Before His Own

CNN Business reports that in a Thursday interview with Sean Hannity, President Trump defended Hope Hicks after her COVID diagnosis. The interview came three hours before Trump and his wife, Melania tested positive for the disease. In a Fox News chat, Trump told Hannity that he and FLOTUS worked closely with Hicks. He said, "She is a hard worker...a lot of masks, she wears masks a lot. But she tested positive." Trump suggested that avoiding close contact with others is hard. He explained, "...When you're with the Marines, and the police officers — I'm with them so much. And when they come over to you, it's very hard to say, 'Stay back, stay back.'" He added, "They want to hug you and kiss you because we really have done a good job for them. You get close, and things happen."

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:36Published

President Trump's Personal Helicopter For Sale, Make an Offer!

 One of President Trump's helicopters is up for grabs -- but, weirdly, he and his team don't seem to be looking for a specific price ... instead, they're putting..
TMZ.com

US election: Trump's election night party adds to virus scrutiny

 It was supposed to be a scene of celebration.Instead, the Trump campaign's election night watch party in the White House East Room has become another symbol of..
New Zealand Herald

Trump gears up for legal battle following Biden win

 Joe Biden was declared the projected winner of the 2020 presidential election. However, President Trump has not yet conceded and is instead gearing up for legal..
CBS News
South Dakota Governor Refuses To Believe Dead People Didn't Vote In Pennsylvania [Video]

South Dakota Governor Refuses To Believe Dead People Didn't Vote In Pennsylvania

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem backed up on Sunday President Donald Trump's insistence the presidential election was stolen from him. Business Insider reports Noem said on ABC's 'This Week' that "illegal activities" may have aided President-elect Joe Biden at the ballot box. When faced with host George Stephanopolous's pushback, Noem was adamant that widespread fraud existed, despite having zero concrete evidence.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:39Published

US election results: Why did so many Latinos back Trump?

 The president received more votes than expected in Texas and Florida.
BBC News

Networks see rare 2020 'joy' at Biden-Harris event, as Fox News notes nation remains divided

 TV networks conveyed the celebratory mood at Saturday's Biden-Harris event, with anchors noting contrasting style, appearance to President Trump.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden Declared Winner of Presidential Election

 Joe Biden has just been declared the winner of the election, and he'll become the 46th President of the United States ... this according to CNN, NBC, Fox News..
TMZ.com

Rupert Murdoch-owned US outlets turn on Trump, urging him to concede 'with grace'

 Fox News, Wall Street Journal and New York Post all show stark change of tone as their former champion faces ‘presidential endgame’ Multiple Rupert..
WorldNews

Gadkari to give presentation in SC on pollution fight

 In a first, Union minister Nitin Gadkari will make a presentation before the Supreme Court after Diwali on ways to tackle air pollution. He is likely to share..
IndiaTimes

In a Divided Washington, Biden Could Still Exert Economic Power

 If Republicans control the Senate, a Biden administration could take a cue from President Trump and find ways to act unilaterally on some economic issues.
NYTimes.com

Georgia likely flipped blue, but it's not over: 2 Senate runoff races carry national implications

 In Georgia, a swing state for the first time since 1992, voters will have another two months of election season.
USATODAY.com

Can Joe and Mitch Get It Done?

 The incoming Democratic president and top Senate Republican have personal ties and a history of deal-making that could shape the future of a Biden..
NYTimes.com

Meet the contenders for Biden’s Cabinet

 In the next two and half months, Joe Biden needs to build a governing team to help him tackle an historic pandemic and rebuild the economy — all while winning..
WorldNews

