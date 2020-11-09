Covid-19: Global coronavirus cases pass 50 million
More than 1.25 million coronavirus-related deaths have been reported, Johns Hopkins university says.
Johns Hopkins University Private research university in Baltimore, Maryland
Coronavirus updates: US sets another record with 126,742 new cases; world approaches 50 million casesThe U.S. had a record 126,742 cases Saturday, the third day in a row the total exceeded 126,000, according to data from Johns Hopkins.
USATODAY.com
Global Covid-19 cases top 46.4mn: Johns HopkinsWashington, Nov 2 : The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 46.4 million, while the deaths have surged to more than 1,199,500, according to the..
WorldNews
Why Trump doesn't care about controlling Covid(CNN)In the eight months since the Covid-19 pandemic exploded across the United States, more than 9 million Americans have been infected and more than 230,000..
WorldNews
Boris Johnson puts U.K. on coronavirus lockdownThe U.K. passed 1 million COVID-19 cases and 46,600 deaths on Saturday, according to Johns Hopkins.
CBS News
