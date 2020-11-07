President Trump on golf course the morning Joe Biden wins presidency
President Trump hit the links Saturday morning as Joe Biden secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
US election: Donald Trump faces a battery of legal cases - and the threat of jail time - on leaving officeUS President Donald Trump faces a blizzard of lawsuits and even the potential threat of jail time when he leaves office.From allegations of tax evasion to..
New Zealand Herald
Trump returns to White House from golf course
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 00:22Published
Final thoughts on the 2020 electionThe 2020 presidential election is over, with a record number of votes cast amid a deadly pandemic. While Joe Biden is projected to win, President Trump is not..
CBS News
President Trump's Personal Helicopter For Sale, Make an Offer!One of President Trump's helicopters is up for grabs -- but, weirdly, he and his team don't seem to be looking for a specific price ... instead, they're putting..
TMZ.com
US election: Trump's election night party adds to virus scrutinyIt was supposed to be a scene of celebration.Instead, the Trump campaign's election night watch party in the White House East Room has become another symbol of..
New Zealand Herald
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States
Latino vote carries Biden to victory in NevadaIn Nevada, where Joe Biden is the projected winner, it was the Latino vote that helped propel the former vice president. Nearly two thirds of the roughly 250,000..
CBS News
Arizona DACA recipients welcome Biden-Harris winAn Arizona Latino voter mobilization group estimates it nudged 25,000 people to vote in the 2020 election. After President-elect Joe Biden was projected to win..
USATODAY.com
How Georgia became a swing stateWhite male voters had made Georgia a Repubican stronghold state for decades, but there is now a political shift with President-elect Joe Biden leading in the..
CBS News
A Nation Votes for Joe Biden, and a Red State ShrugsNebraska delivered one electoral vote for Mr. Biden, but the rest of the rural state is deeply red, and mostly accepting of the election results.
NYTimes.com
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources