President Trump on golf course the morning Joe Biden wins presidency

Saturday, 7 November 2020
President Trump hit the links Saturday morning as Joe Biden secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.
Video Credit: USA Today News (International) - Published
 President Trump hit the links Saturday morning as Joe Biden secured the 270 electoral votes needed to win the presidency.

