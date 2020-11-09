Confusion and conflict in Donald Trump's inner circle as Melania tries to squash talk of concession
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The US first lady has tweeted in support of her husband and sources have disputed reports that Jared Kushner raised conceding with the president, as Donald Trump's inner circle grapples with the election result.
The US first lady has tweeted in support of her husband and sources have disputed reports that Jared Kushner raised conceding with the president, as Donald Trump's inner circle grapples with the election result.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources