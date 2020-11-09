Global  
 

'I'm afraid of heights': Fred Armisen, John C. Reilly on the hapless would-be astronauts of 'Moonbase 8'

Monday, 9 November 2020
For "Moonbase 8" would-be astronauts, played by John C. Reilly, Fred Armisen and Tim Heidecker, reaching for the stars seems well beyond their grasp.
News video: Fred Armisen, John C. Reilly and Tim Heidecker talk new Showtime series 'Moonbase 8'

Fred Armisen, John C. Reilly and Tim Heidecker talk new Showtime series 'Moonbase 8' 01:16

 Fred Armisen, John C. Reilly and Tim Heidecker chat with USA TODAY's Bill Keveney about their new Showtime comedy series, "Moonbase 8."

