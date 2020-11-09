'I'm afraid of heights': Fred Armisen, John C. Reilly on the hapless would-be astronauts of 'Moonbase 8'

Moonbase 8 1x01 Dry - Clip - Water Crisis



Moonbase 8 S01E01 Dry - Clip from Season 1 episode 1 - Water Crisis The team put their heads together to try to solve their water crisis. Starring Fred Armisen, John C. Reilly, and Tim Heidecker... Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:19 Published on October 9, 2020

Moonbase 8 Season 1 Trailer



Moonbase 8 Season 1 Official Trailer - Fred Armisen SHOWTIME Series Set in the isolated desert of Winslow, Arizona at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator, MOONBASE 8 follows eager astronauts Skip (Fred.. Credit: Teaser Trailer Duration: 02:18 Published on September 15, 2020