Rage against the machine: Slim pickings threaten 2021 WA wine harvest Monday, 9 November 2020 ( 14 hours ago )

Despite WA's latest border changes, wineries have already planned to machine-harvest more fruit than usual and redeploy staff from cellar doors and hospitality to vineyards during the peak summer tourism season. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

