Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Rage against the machine: Slim pickings threaten 2021 WA wine harvest

The Age Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Despite WA's latest border changes, wineries have already planned to machine-harvest more fruit than usual and redeploy staff from cellar doors and hospitality to vineyards during the peak summer tourism season.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like