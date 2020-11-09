Rage against the machine: Slim pickings threaten 2021 WA wine harvest
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Despite WA's latest border changes, wineries have already planned to machine-harvest more fruit than usual and redeploy staff from cellar doors and hospitality to vineyards during the peak summer tourism season.
