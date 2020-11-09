Global  
 

Saints obliterate Buccaneers, hand Tom Brady worst loss of QB's career

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Tom Brady threw three interceptions in the Bucs' 38-3 loss to the Saints, which marked the most lopsided defeat of the QB's career.
