Tablet interactive; US Election 2020
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Inside the arena in Atlanta and thousands of centres like it around the US, election officials toiled. Live streams beamed out videos of the painstaking process that in many places continued through long nights. They knew what was at stake.
Inside the arena in Atlanta and thousands of centres like it around the US, election officials toiled. Live streams beamed out videos of the painstaking process that in many places continued through long nights. They knew what was at stake.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources