Trade podcast: 'Difficult to see how that gets done'
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
How will the Saints get Jack Higgins from the Tigers? How could a Swan impact on Orazio Fantasia's chance of getting to Port? Michael Gleeson and Daniel Cherny take you through day four of trade period.
How will the Saints get Jack Higgins from the Tigers? How could a Swan impact on Orazio Fantasia's chance of getting to Port? Michael Gleeson and Daniel Cherny take you through day four of trade period.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources