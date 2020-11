You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Brandon Marshall breaks down his keys for Brees' Saints to upset Brady's Bucs | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Brandon Marshall breaks down his keys for Drew Brees' New Orleans Saints to upset Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He feels Brees needs to be properly protected & hopefully Michael Thomas will be.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:56 Published 3 days ago Emmanuel Acho: Brady is under more pressure than Brees in Wk 9 Bucs-Saints matchup | SPEAK FOR YOURSELF



Marcellus Wiley & Emmanuel Acho break down who is under more pressure during the week 9 mactchup between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New Orleans Saints: Tom Brady or Drew Brees. Acho feels Brady is.. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 04:59 Published 3 days ago Eric Mangini reacts to Brady's Bucs as heavy favorites over New Orleans Saints | FIRST THINGS FIRST



Eric Mangini joins the show to discuss how Tom Brady's Tampa Bay Buccaneers are heavily favored over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday. Mangini is not surprised and explains why. Credit: FOX Sports - Affiliate Duration: 03:24 Published 4 days ago