Coronavirus updates: President-elect Joe Biden to announce COVID task force; Global infections surpass 50M; Air Force-Wyoming game canceled
President-elect Joe Biden will take different approach to virus. Anchorage, Alaska, restrictions start Monday. US nears 10M cases. Latest COVID news.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States
Washington Nationals invite Biden to toss ceremonial first pitchNats want him to do the honors on Opening Day. Every president but Donald Trump has thrown out a first pitch when Washington had a big league franchise.
CBS News
Trending: Celebrities react to Joe Biden winning the US Presidency, Johnny Depp forced to exit Fantastic Beasts films, and Jesy
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:21Published
Global stock markets surge amid optimism over Joe Biden presidencyAsia, Europe benchmarks rally and U.S. stock futures pointed higher after Joe Biden's pledge to bring unity and hopes for eased trade tensions.
USATODAY.com
Coronavirus disease 2019 Disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2
Covid: Manchester lockdown demonstrators condemned by policePolice in Manchester said the 600-strong crowd's actions led to a number of officers being injured.
BBC News
NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, cities with poor air quality l Key details
Credit: HT Digital Content Duration: 02:18Published
United States Air Force Air service branch of the United States Armed Forces
Death in the Mediterranean, The Battle AboveDesperation fuels the largest mass migration since WWII in which thousands have died trying to reach Europe by sea; then, David Martin gives a rare look at how a..
CBS News
Wyoming State in the United States
U.S. sets new record for coronavirus cases
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:33Published
U.S. judge orders USPS sweeps for delayed ballots
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 01:39Published
Kanye West Votes For Himself in 2020 Presidential ElectionKanye West just hit the polls and cast his vote for the candidate he truly trusts ... himself. The rapper made his vote count Tuesday in Park County, Wyoming,..
TMZ.com
Anchorage, Alaska Consolidated city-borough in Alaska, United States
Alaska State in the United States
How U.S. Senate control may come down to Georgia
Credit: Reuters - Politics Duration: 02:05Published
Alaskans Head For Higher Ground Under Tsunami Evacuation Orders
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:38Published
Remember Jumbo Loans? They're Still Around, But They're Not Easy To Get
Credit: Wochit News Duration: 00:36Published
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources