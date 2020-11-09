Coronavirus updates: President-elect Joe Biden to announce COVID task force; Global infections surpass 50M; Air Force-Wyoming game canceled

NGT bans firecrackers in Delhi-NCR, cities with poor air quality l Key details



The National Green Tribunal has imposed a total ban on the sale and use of firecrackers in the National Capital Region from midnight of November 9 to midnight of November 30. The order comes as air quality in Delhi & the National Capital Region remained in the ‘severe’ category for the fifth consecutive day. The NGT order directed that the order will also apply to all cities and towns in the country where the average of ambient air quality during November, falls under 'poor' or worse category. The NGT has however allowed the sale & use of green crackers, which are considered to be less polluting, in cities and towns where air quality is ‘moderate’, and restricted the timing of use to two hours as specified by the state ‘due to Covid’. The order comes after many states had ordered a ban on sale & use of firecrackers due to the dip in air quality & its potential to aggravate the Covid situation. Watch the full video for all the details.

