Who is Melania Trump and why is she dominating headlines?

DNA Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Ever since US President Donald Trump lost his re-election bid in the US elections 2020, his wife Melania Trump has suddenly come into the limelight. Reports have been doing the rounds that Melania is going to divorce Trump soon, after which she has been dominating the headlines in the international media. Donald Trump's former...
