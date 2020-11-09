Global  
 

Fears of civil war in Ethiopia as fighting in Tigray 'leaves six dead and 60 injured'

Sky News Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Fears of civil war in Ethiopia as fighting in Tigray 'leaves six dead and 60 injured'Fears of civil war breaking out in Ethiopia have increased after its government stepped up its military offensive in the disputed region of Tigray.
News video: A Group Of Protesters Against The Tigray War Made Their Way To The State Capitol Today

A Group Of Protesters Against The Tigray War Made Their Way To The State Capitol Today 00:25

 The protesters were matching about a civil war that has broken out in Tigray which is a northern region of Ethiopia.

Tigray leader says forces fired rockets at Eritrea

The leader of Ethiopia's rebellious Tigray region says his forces have fired rockets at a Eritrea, who he accuses of sending troops into his region. David Doyle reports.

Dozens killed in Ethiopia bus attack amid Tigray conflict

It is not yet known who carried out the attack or whether it is linked to the escalating crisis in the Tigray region in the country’s north, which is now threatening to destabilise the entire region.

Rockets ‘fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region’ hit Eritrea capital

Diplomats say three rockets were fired from Ethiopia’s Tigray region, with two of them hitting the Asmara airport.

Ethiopia: Troubled History Provides Clues to Why an All-Out Civil War Is Possible

 [The Conversation Africa] Ethiopia's government, under Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, is carrying out a military offensive in Tigray, Ethiopia's most northern state....
