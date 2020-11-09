Global  
 

Turnbull warned Christian Porter drinking with a staffer could expose him to blackmail

The Age Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull has revealed he warned cabinet minister Christian Porter that behaviour, including drinking in public with a young woman, could expose him to blackmail.
