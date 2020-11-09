Global  
 

Coronavirus: Our COVID-19 vaccine is 90% effective, says Pfizer

euronews Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
"Today is a great day for science and humanity," Pfizer Chairman and CEO, Dr. Albert Bourla, said.
 Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has welcomed news of a coronavirus vaccine breakthrough. A vaccine being developed by Pfizer and BioNTech has been found to be 90% effective in preventing people from getting the virus. "This is news that should give us all some tentative hope today", Ms...

