President-elect Joe Biden unveils COVID-19 task force. It includes a Trump whistleblower.
The task force, almost all doctors, will offer guidance to President-elect Joe Biden and his staff as they prepare to take over the presidency.
|
|
|
You Might Like
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States
US election: Champ, Major and other White House petsA Joe Biden presidency means the return of a long-held tradition of pets in the White House.
BBC News
Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential Election
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:03Published
Sadiq Khan says he's 'really excited' by US election result
Credit: ODN Duration: 00:28Published
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Counties With High COVID-19 Cases Overwhelmingly Voted for Trump, Report Say
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:10Published
US Election: 'I think we can all get along'Trump supporters share their thoughts on the election result in Pennsylvania.
BBC News
Related videos from verified sources