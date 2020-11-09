Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

President-elect Joe Biden unveils COVID-19 task force. It includes a Trump whistleblower.

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The task force, almost all doctors, will offer guidance to President-elect Joe Biden and his staff as they prepare to take over the presidency.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Biden To Form COVID-19 Task Force; Trump Hunkers Down For Fight

Biden To Form COVID-19 Task Force; Trump Hunkers Down For Fight 01:57

 More than until the inauguration, the president-elect is getting a jump-start on some of the nation's most pressing problems, including the coronavirus pandemic. CBS2's Michael George reports

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

US election: Champ, Major and other White House pets

 A Joe Biden presidency means the return of a long-held tradition of pets in the White House.
BBC News
Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential Election [Video]

Joe Biden Wins 2020 Presidential Election

Joe Biden defeated Trump and was declared the 46th President of the United States on Saturday morning.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:03Published
Sadiq Khan says he's 'really excited' by US election result [Video]

Sadiq Khan says he's 'really excited' by US election result

The Mayor of London says he is "really excited" by the election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in the USA. Sadiq Khan said that he is "looking forward to a good relationship" with the new President "who shares our values". Mr Khan has been openly critical of current President Donald Trump and even made a dig at him over the weekend, tweeting 'it's time to get back to building bridges, not walls'. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:28Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Counties With High COVID-19 Cases Overwhelmingly Voted for Trump, Report Say [Video]

Counties With High COVID-19 Cases Overwhelmingly Voted for Trump, Report Say

The Associated Press has released a report taking a closer look at the relationship between political preferences and COVID-19.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:10Published

US Election: 'I think we can all get along'

 Trump supporters share their thoughts on the election result in Pennsylvania.
BBC News

Related videos from verified sources

Election 2020: Biden Set To Announce Coronavirus Task Force [Video]

Election 2020: Biden Set To Announce Coronavirus Task Force

President-elect Joe Biden will announce his 12-person task force to begin addressing the coronavirus pandemic once he takes office in January. But as CBS2's Dick Brennan reports, that doesn't mean..

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 02:09Published
Doctor With Miami Ties Will Co-Chair President-Elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 Task Force [Video]

Doctor With Miami Ties Will Co-Chair President-Elect Joe Biden's COVID-19 Task Force

Dr. Vivek Murthy grew up in Miami and was valedictorian of Palmetto Senior High when he graduated in 1994.

Credit: CBS4 Miami     Duration: 00:24Published
UPenn Doctor To Serve On President Elect Biden's Coronavirus Task Force [Video]

UPenn Doctor To Serve On President Elect Biden's Coronavirus Task Force

Howard Monroe reports.

Credit: CBS 3 Philly     Duration: 02:28Published