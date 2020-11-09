Pfizer says early data signals COVID-19 vaccine is effective

Stock markets rocketed higher Monday after Pfizer said early data show its coronavirus vaccine is effective and investors breathed a sigh of relief after days of...

Alert: Pfizer says early data signals its vaccine is effective against COVID-19; on track to seek U.S. review later this month NEW YORK (AP) — Pfizer says early data signals its vaccine is effective against COVID-19; on track to seek U.S. review later this month.

SeattlePI.com 1 hour ago



