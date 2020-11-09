Global  
 

Pfizer says early data signals COVID-19 vaccine is effective

CBC.ca Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Pfizer says an early peek at its vaccine data suggests the shots may be 90 per cent effective at preventing COVID-19, indicating the company is on track later this month to file an emergency use application with U.S. regulators.
