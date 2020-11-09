Virgin Hyperloop hosts first human ride on new transport system
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Richard Branson's Virgin Hyperloop has completed the world's first passenger ride on a super high-speed levitating pod system, the company said on Sunday, a key safety test for technology it hopes will transform human and cargo transportation.
Two people have become the first passengers on a Hyperloop, a technologyconsidered to be the future of high-speed ground transport. The demonstrationand test took place on a 500 metre test track in the..
