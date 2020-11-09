Global  
 



Virgin Hyperloop hosts first human ride on new transport system

CBC.ca Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Richard Branson's Virgin Hyperloop has completed the world's first passenger ride on a super high-speed levitating pod system, the company said on Sunday, a key safety test for technology it hopes will transform human and cargo transportation.
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
Virgin transports passengers in high-speed pod

Virgin transports passengers in high-speed pod 01:36

 Richard Branson's Virgin Hyperloop has completed the world's first passenger ride on a super high-speed levitating pod system, the company said on Sunday, a key safety test for technology it hopes will transform human and cargo transportation. Bryan Wood reports.

