It's the Princess Diana season of The Crown but Margaret Thatcher steals the show

Emma Corrin tells ET Canada's Sangita Patel about the pressure of transforming into Princess Diana for season four of "The Crown". Plus, Josh O'Connor, who plays Prince Charles, reacts to members of the royal family watching his portrayal on-screen.
EW Senior Writer, Clark Collis, discusses the successful addition of Emma Corrin as Princess Diana in this season of 'The Crown,' Gillian Anderson's turn as Margaret Thatcher, the creative freedom in..
Credit: Entertainment Weekly Duration: 03:24Published