Stock markets see 'explosive gains' Monday on promising COVID-19 vaccine data from Pfizer

CBC.ca Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Stock markets rocketed higher Monday after Pfizer said early data shows its coronavirus vaccine is effective and investors breathed a sigh of relief after days of U.S. presidential limbo ended with Democrat Joe Biden declared the president-elect.
Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Published
News video: DAYBREAKER: Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine Announcement

DAYBREAKER: Pfizer’s COVID Vaccine Announcement 10:05

 Good morning, it’s time for your Monday ‘Daybreaker’: U.S. drugmaker Pfizer says early data signals its vaccine is more than 90% effective against COVID-19 in people not known to have the virus already. So, would you take it, if approved?

