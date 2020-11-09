Stock markets see 'explosive gains' Monday on promising COVID-19 vaccine data from Pfizer
Monday, 9 November 2020 () Stock markets rocketed higher Monday after Pfizer said early data shows its coronavirus vaccine is effective and investors breathed a sigh of relief after days of U.S. presidential limbo ended with Democrat Joe Biden declared the president-elect.
Good morning, it’s time for your Monday ‘Daybreaker’: U.S. drugmaker Pfizer says early data signals its vaccine is more than 90% effective against COVID-19 in people not known to have the virus already. So, would you take it, if approved?
Dollar Tree shares are up on news that the retailer is looking to hire 25,000 workers ahead of the holiday season. The retailer is one of the few that have seen success following the economic fallout..