Weak Supreme Court case, real dangers for Americans: Will the Affordable Care Act survive?
Republicans have no alternative to the ACA and a new President Biden can't save it unless Democrats win Senate control in Georgia's January runoffs.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Supreme Court of the United States Highest court in the United States
Supreme Court ruling could dismantle Obamacare, depriving millions of healthcare
Credit: FRANCE 24 English Duration: 01:57Published
Supreme Court Hears Arguments Over Obamacare, Live Stream at 10 AM ETIt's do or die on the Supreme Court Tuesday morning ... the Affordable Care Act -- AKA Obamacare -- is on the line and possibly the chopping block ... as the..
TMZ.com
Biden defends Affordable Care Act as high court mulls its fate
Credit: ABC Action News Duration: 01:36Published
Watch Live: Joe Biden speaks on the Affordable Care ActMr. Biden's remarks come after the Supreme Court hears arguments in a case brought by a group of Republican-led states who say Obamacare should fall.
CBS News
Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments in Obamacare constitutionality caseThe Supreme Court will hear arguments today in California v. Texas, a landmark case that could eliminate health care coverage for over 20 million Americans. Jan..
CBS News
Joe Biden President-elect of the United States
Biden team considers legal action to begin transition
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:34Published
Beijing restaurant recalls visit from Joe Biden
Credit: Reuters Studio Duration: 01:51Published
Biden urges Americans to wear masks amid surge of coronavirus casesPresident-elect Joe Biden urged Americans to come together to fight the coronavirus. Meanwhile, President Trump continues to fight the results of the..
CBS News
"Darkest days" of COVID pandemic lie ahead, Biden adviser warns"On Labor Day we were 32,000 cases a day in this country," Osterholm said. "Do not be at all surprised when we hit 200,000 cases a day."
CBS News
Americans Citizens or natives of the United States of America
Why there's no 'Australian AOC' and it's unlikely one will emerge any time soonAmericans from minority groups - many of them new to politics - have continued to slingshot into Congress in the US election. But for those considering a..
SBS
Biden Moves to Confront a Pandemic Racing Out of ControlPresident-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. named a panel of health care experts to draft policies to address the coronavirus pandemic, as he implored Americans to wear..
NYTimes.com
Remembering "Jeopardy!" host Alex TrebekFor so many Americans, losing Alex Trebek is a bit like experiencing a death in the family. He had a rare talent for keeping us entertained and informed. Jim..
CBS News
Supreme Court, again, entertains Republican challenge to ObamacareOur View: Failing to repeal, replace Affordable Care Act, Republicans keep testing justices' independence. Just what Americans need in a pandemic.
USATODAY.com
Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Why the 2020 election will never end on social networksIllustration by Alex Castro / The Verge
One assumption that many of us had about the 2020 US presidential election is that, at some point, it would..
The Verge
Battle for control of the Senate rests on two Georgia runoff racesThe battle for control of the Senate rests on a pair of high-stakes runoff elections in Georgia. Incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue will face Democratic..
CBS News
America's top Republicans join Donald Trump in delaying transition
Credit: euronews (in English) Duration: 05:18Published
Democratic Party (United States) Major political party in the United States
Black and Latino voters arguably the deciders in the 2020 presidential electionA look at turnout from the 2020 election shows eligible Black and Latino voters were powerful forces in battleground states. President Trump made inroads with..
CBS News
United States Senate Upper house of the United States Congress
Stacey Abrams praised for work fighting voter suppression in politically vital state of GeorgiaFormer Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is receiving widespread praise for her efforts to get out the minority vote in her state, which played a key..
CBS News
Who Could Replace Kamala Harris in the Senate?Tuesday: State leaders cheered Senator Kamala Harris’s ascension. Now Gov. Gavin Newsom has to figure out who should replace her.
NYTimes.com
Georgia (U.S. state) State in the southeastern United States
Barr gives boost to Trump's unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraudAttorney General William Barr has given President Trump's unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud a boost by allowing prosecutors to go around long-standing..
CBS News
From Southern lore to diverse community: Georgia's changing political makeupThe influx of African Americans, young people and immigrants has reshaped the political mores of Clayton County, Georgia.
USATODAY.com
Stacey Abrams: We helped change "trajectory of the nation"President-elect Joe Biden was leading President Trump in Georgia, and many are crediting the efforts of Stacey Abrams.
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources