Weak Supreme Court case, real dangers for Americans: Will the Affordable Care Act survive?

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Republicans have no alternative to the ACA and a new President Biden can't save it unless Democrats win Senate control in Georgia's January runoffs.
News video: Affordable Care Act goes to Supreme Court
News video: Affordable Care Act goes to Supreme Court

Affordable Care Act goes to Supreme Court 01:39

 Affordable Care Act goes to Supreme Court

Supreme Court of the United States

Supreme Court ruling could dismantle Obamacare, depriving millions of healthcare [Video]

Supreme Court ruling could dismantle Obamacare, depriving millions of healthcare

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 01:57Published

Supreme Court Hears Arguments Over Obamacare, Live Stream at 10 AM ET

 It's do or die on the Supreme Court Tuesday morning ... the Affordable Care Act -- AKA Obamacare -- is on the line and possibly the chopping block ... as the..
TMZ.com
Biden defends Affordable Care Act as high court mulls its fate [Video]

Biden defends Affordable Care Act as high court mulls its fate

Joe Biden is championing the Obama administration's signature health law as it goes before the Supreme Court in a case that could overturn it. Story: https://wfts.tv/32rCKly

Credit: ABC Action News    Duration: 01:36Published

Watch Live: Joe Biden speaks on the Affordable Care Act

 Mr. Biden's remarks come after the Supreme Court hears arguments in a case brought by a group of Republican-led states who say Obamacare should fall.
CBS News

Supreme Court will begin hearing arguments in Obamacare constitutionality case

 The Supreme Court will hear arguments today in California v. Texas, a landmark case that could eliminate health care coverage for over 20 million Americans. Jan..
CBS News

Joe Biden

Biden team considers legal action to begin transition [Video]

Biden team considers legal action to begin transition

President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team is considering legal action over a federal agency’s delay in recognizing the Democrat’s victory over President Donald Trump in last week’s election. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:34Published
Beijing restaurant recalls visit from Joe Biden [Video]

Beijing restaurant recalls visit from Joe Biden

A Beijing restaurant owner congratulated her "old friend" and one-time customer Joe Biden on Monday (November 9) after the Democratic candidate emerged as the victor in a tightly fought U.S. presidential election.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:51Published

Biden urges Americans to wear masks amid surge of coronavirus cases

 President-elect Joe Biden urged Americans to come together to fight the coronavirus. Meanwhile, President Trump continues to fight the results of the..
CBS News

"Darkest days" of COVID pandemic lie ahead, Biden adviser warns

 "On Labor Day we were 32,000 cases a day in this country," Osterholm said. "Do not be at all surprised when we hit 200,000 cases a day."
CBS News

Americans

Why there's no 'Australian AOC' and it's unlikely one will emerge any time soon

 Americans from minority groups - many of them new to politics - have continued to slingshot into Congress in the US election. But for those considering a..
SBS

Biden Moves to Confront a Pandemic Racing Out of Control

 President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr. named a panel of health care experts to draft policies to address the coronavirus pandemic, as he implored Americans to wear..
NYTimes.com

Remembering "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek

 For so many Americans, losing Alex Trebek is a bit like experiencing a death in the family. He had a rare talent for keeping us entertained and informed. Jim..
CBS News

Supreme Court, again, entertains Republican challenge to Obamacare

 Our View: Failing to repeal, replace Affordable Care Act, Republicans keep testing justices' independence. Just what Americans need in a pandemic.
USATODAY.com

Republican Party (United States)

Why the 2020 election will never end on social networks

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

One assumption that many of us had about the 2020 US presidential election is that, at some point, it would..
The Verge

Battle for control of the Senate rests on two Georgia runoff races

 The battle for control of the Senate rests on a pair of high-stakes runoff elections in Georgia. Incumbent Republican Senator David Perdue will face Democratic..
CBS News
America's top Republicans join Donald Trump in delaying transition [Video]

America's top Republicans join Donald Trump in delaying transition

"In the United States of America, all legal ballots must be counted any illegal ballots, must not be counted. And President Trump is 100 per cent within his rights to look into allegations of irregularities and weigh his legal options," said Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Credit: euronews (in English)    Duration: 05:18Published

Democratic Party (United States)

Black and Latino voters arguably the deciders in the 2020 presidential election

 A look at turnout from the 2020 election shows eligible Black and Latino voters were powerful forces in battleground states. President Trump made inroads with..
CBS News

United States Senate

Stacey Abrams praised for work fighting voter suppression in politically vital state of Georgia

 Former Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams is receiving widespread praise for her efforts to get out the minority vote in her state, which played a key..
CBS News

Who Could Replace Kamala Harris in the Senate?

 Tuesday: State leaders cheered Senator Kamala Harris’s ascension. Now Gov. Gavin Newsom has to figure out who should replace her.
NYTimes.com

Georgia (U.S. state)

Barr gives boost to Trump's unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud

 Attorney General William Barr has given President Trump's unsubstantiated allegations of voter fraud a boost by allowing prosecutors to go around long-standing..
CBS News

From Southern lore to diverse community: Georgia's changing political makeup

 The influx of African Americans, young people and immigrants has reshaped the political mores of Clayton County, Georgia.
USATODAY.com

Stacey Abrams: We helped change "trajectory of the nation"

 President-elect Joe Biden was leading President Trump in Georgia, and many are crediting the efforts of Stacey Abrams.
CBS News

