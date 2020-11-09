Global markets get coronavirus vaccine boost
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
A vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer has proven to be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 infections. The news has prompted record share price increases, not least in the tourism sector.
A vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer has proven to be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 infections. The news has prompted record share price increases, not least in the tourism sector.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources