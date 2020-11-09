Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Global markets get coronavirus vaccine boost

Deutsche Welle Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
A vaccine developed by BioNTech and Pfizer has proven to be 90% effective at preventing COVID-19 infections. The news has prompted record share price increases, not least in the tourism sector.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Pfizer Says Tests Show COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective [Video]

Pfizer Says Tests Show COVID-19 Vaccine Is 90% Effective

Nancy Chen reports on the latest development in the global fight against the coronavirus (1:55). WCCO 4 News At Noon -- Nov. 9, 2020

Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota     Duration: 01:55Published
Prime Minister welcomes vaccine news but stresses need for caution [Video]

Prime Minister welcomes vaccine news but stresses need for caution

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference thePfizer-BioNTech vaccine had cleared a “significant hurdle” but there were moreto come before it could be used.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published
CVS Stock Is a Buy Ahead of Vaccine: Analyst [Video]

CVS Stock Is a Buy Ahead of Vaccine: Analyst

A big opportunity amid the race to a coronavirus vaccine may lie outside of the companies producing vaccines.

Credit: The Street     Duration: 00:48Published

Related news from verified sources

Global markets rocket higher on vaccine news, U.S. election

 Stock markets rocketed higher Monday after Pfizer said early data show its coronavirus vaccine is effective and investors breathed a sigh of relief after days of...
CTV News

Business Updates: Markets Jump on News of Pfizer’s Coronavirus Vaccine

 Wall Street was set to open higher following gains in global markets on the first day of trading since Joe Biden’s election. Here’s the latest.
NYTimes.com