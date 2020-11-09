Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

US slaps sanctions on four Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown

The Age Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The US has called China's enactment of a new national security law in Hong Kong this year an unacceptable breach of China's "one country, two systems" commitment.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Concerns over prominent Hong Kong journalist's arrest [Video]

Concerns over prominent Hong Kong journalist's arrest

Choy Yuk-Ling was taken into custody for traffic violations, but activists fear that is not the real reason behind her arrest.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:04Published
Meet the 11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist [Video]

Meet the 11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist

Lance Lau, an 11-year-old Hong Kong climate activist, has been called the Chinese territory's answer to Greta Thunberg.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:00Published
Seven pro-democracy politicians arrested in Hong Kong [Video]

Seven pro-democracy politicians arrested in Hong Kong

Contempt and obstruction charges related to a legislative council meeting more than five months ago, as critics say it's part of an increasing attempt to sideline dissenting voices.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 02:21Published