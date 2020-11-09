|
|
US slaps sanctions on four Chinese officials over Hong Kong crackdown
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
The US has called China's enactment of a new national security law in Hong Kong this year an unacceptable breach of China's "one country, two systems" commitment.
|
|
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
|
|
|
Seven pro-democracy politicians arrested in Hong Kong
Contempt and obstruction charges related to a legislative council meeting more than five months ago, as critics say it's part of an increasing attempt to sideline dissenting voices.
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO Duration: 02:21Published
|