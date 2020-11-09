Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

'This AIN'T over!' Vice President Mike Pence exhorts Trump campaign to continue challenging election result

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
Trump campaign lawyers and GOP allies are pressing their fight in several states Joe Biden won narrowly, including Pennsylvania, Michigan and Nevada.
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Mike Pence Mike Pence 48th vice president of the United States

Pence: 'We're going to protect the integrity of the vote' [Video]

Pence: 'We're going to protect the integrity of the vote'

Despite incomplete results from several battleground states that could determine the outcome of the U.S. presidential race, President Donald Trump early on Wednesday proclaimed victory over Democratic challenger Joe Biden.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:24Published

Trump begins Election Day with 'Fox & Friends' interview: Live updates on Trump, Pence

 President Trump plans to spend the day making calls, giving interviews, monitoring events from the White House.
USATODAY.com
Pence's Chief of Staff Tests Positive For Coronavirus [Video]

Pence's Chief of Staff Tests Positive For Coronavirus

In addition to Vice President Mike Pence's chief of staff Marc Short's positive test, at least three other of Pence's aides have tested positive for the coronavirus as well.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 00:56Published

Donald Trump Donald Trump 45th president of the United States

Parler, a conservative Twitter clone, has seen nearly 1 million downloads since Election Day

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

Conservative angst over President Trump’s loss has resulted in a surge of downloads for Parler, a..
The Verge

Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana, on election results: 'He's not a good loser'

 On Monday, Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana, shared her thoughts on the results of the 2020 presidential election to People.
USATODAY.com

Clyburn to Trump: 'The campaign is over'

 The highest-ranking Black member of Congress is urging President Donald Trump to stop challenging the results of the 2020 general election and start finding ways..
USATODAY.com

Four Seasons Total Landscaping becomes a VRChat hangout for furries

 Image: CooperTom

Post-election celebrations took many forms this past weekend after President-elect Joe Biden was projected to be the 46th president..
The Verge

Biden transition team spends first day on plans to combat COVID-19

 President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris hit the ground running on the first work day since they were projected to win the 2020..
CBS News

Republican Party (United States) Republican Party (United States) Major political party in the United States

Former Michigan Republican Governor Rick Snyder says Biden will bring civility back to White House

 Former Michigan Governor Rick Snyder joined several other prominent Republican figures in endorsing Joe Biden for president during the campaign. Now Synder says..
CBS News

US election: Republican lawyer urges Trump to accept election outcome

 Donald Trump remains determined to challenge his defeat to Joe Biden in the courts, despite mounting pressure from within his own party.The latest is Republican..
New Zealand Herald

US election: Ivanka Trump to run for President in 2024?

 Win or lose, United States President Donald Trump will be "Republican kingmaker" for 2024, commentators predict, and the candidate could be his adored and..
New Zealand Herald
Mitch McConnell Taking Over COVID Stimulus Talks [Video]

Mitch McConnell Taking Over COVID Stimulus Talks

Sen. Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is reportedly taking the lead on stimulus talks. The White House is sitting the stimulus talks out. Pres. Elect Joe Biden may also leap into the congressional discussions as his transition team kicks into high gear. Democrats and Republicans are still very far apart on spending levels of another stimulus. They are also negotiating the contents of another economic rescue plan.

Credit: Wochit News    Duration: 00:29Published

Joe Biden Joe Biden President-elect of the United States

Teen with stutter who spoke at DNC reflects on Biden win

 Brayden Harrington says former VP, who also stuttered as a child, gave him the confidence not to shy away from speaking
CBS News
Wear a mask, urges Biden as US passes 10m confirmed coronavirus cases [Video]

Wear a mask, urges Biden as US passes 10m confirmed coronavirus cases

US president-elect Joe Biden has implored Americans to “wear a mask” to helpfight the spread of coronavirus as the country passed 10 million confirmedcases.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:24Published

Biden's dog will be the first of his kind in the White House

 The president-elect's dogs, Major and Champ, would mark a return of presidential pets to 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.
CBS News

Biden to Americans: It's not political, wear a mask

 President-elect Joe Biden is imploring Americans to "wear a mask" to help fight the spread of the coronavirus, "no matter who you voted for." Biden spoke as..
USATODAY.com

Rep. Karen Bass Thanks Stacey Abrams, Focused on Crucial GA Senate Races

 Stacey Abrams is getting a round of applause from Rep. Karen Bass, who says Georgia wouldn't have gone blue for Biden without Stacey, and now she could help the..
TMZ.com

Michigan Michigan State in the northern United States

‘It’s Such a Relief’: Biden Voters Rebuild a Wall That Trump Smashed

 Joe Biden’s victory was particularly sweet for supporters in three states he had to win: Pennsylvania, Wisconsin and Michigan.
NYTimes.com

College football winners and losers from Week 10 include Indiana, Notre Dame, Liberty, Arizona State

 Michigan continues to find new lows under coach Jim Harbaugh and Indiana is headed for the program's most successful season in decades.
USATODAY.com

Joe Biden wins Pennsylvania: Here's how he reclaimed his home state and the 'blue wall'

 Biden's win in Pennsylvania gives him the final piece in reclaiming "the blue wall," the Rust Belt trifecta of Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania.
USATODAY.com

Nevada Nevada State in the United States

Virgin's Hyperloop carries first passengers in test run

 Company claims test, in Nevada desert, was major advance for technology that could transport people at 620 miles an hour.
CBS News
First passengers try Hyperloop in Nevada desert [Video]

First passengers try Hyperloop in Nevada desert

Two people have become the first passengers on a Hyperloop, a technologyconsidered to be the future of high-speed ground transport. The demonstrationand test took place on a 500 metre test track in the Nevada desert near LasVegas on Sunday.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:47Published

Latino vote carries Biden to victory in Nevada

 In Nevada, where Joe Biden is the projected winner, it was the Latino vote that helped propel the former vice president. Nearly two thirds of the roughly 250,000..
CBS News

US election: Why news networks called the election for Joe Biden

 As election day ground on into "election week," it became increasingly clear that Democrat Joe Biden would oust President Donald Trump from the White House...
New Zealand Herald

Pennsylvania Pennsylvania State in the northeastern United States

ICYMI: A look back at Sunday's 60 Minutes

 Pennsylvania election officials detail their vote count, share experiences from election week; Planning the distribution of a future COVID-19 vaccine;..
CBS News
US presidential election, Joe Biden maintains lead in Pennsylvania as counting continues [Video]

US presidential election, Joe Biden maintains lead in Pennsylvania as counting continues

Credit: FRANCE 24 English    Duration: 03:58Published

Did you see it? Northeast residents saw a fiery meteor streak across the sky Sunday

 A massive fireball was seen across the skies of New Jersey, New York and Pennsylvania on Sunday night.
 
USATODAY.com

Related videos from verified sources

'Highly Valued Asset' Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Offered Lap Dance To Highest Trump Donor [Video]

'Highly Valued Asset' Kimberly Guilfoyle Reportedly Offered Lap Dance To Highest Trump Donor

A new report by Politico reveals Trump campaign adviser Kimberly Guilfoyle joked about her sex life and made lap dance and hot tub party offers at fundraisers. According to Business Insider, Guilfoyle..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:40Published
Michigan Secretary of State Says Vote Counting Process Was Transparent & Secure [Video]

Michigan Secretary of State Says Vote Counting Process Was Transparent & Secure

Former Vice President Joe Biden has been declared the winner in Michigan as he was able to flip to the once red-leaning state, but President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit, questioning the validity..

Credit: Cheddar Inc.     Duration: 01:56Published
Trump to hold campaign-style rallies, will push voter fraud examples [Video]

Trump to hold campaign-style rallies, will push voter fraud examples

President Trump plans to hold campaign-style rallies at which he will reveal obituaries of Americans who supposedly voted in the 2020 presidential election despite being deceased.

Credit: nypost     Duration: 01:19Published