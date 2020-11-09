Global  
 

Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana, on election results: 'He's not a good loser'

USATODAY.com Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
On Monday, Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana, shared her thoughts on the results of the 2020 presidential election to People.
