Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana, on election results: 'He's not a good loser'
Monday, 9 November 2020 ()
On Monday, Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana, shared her thoughts on the results of the 2020 presidential election to People.
On Monday, Donald Trump's first wife, Ivana, shared her thoughts on the results of the 2020 presidential election to People.
|
|
|
💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions
Ivana Trump Czechoslovakian-born businesswoman
Donald Trump 45th president of the United States
Clyburn to Trump: 'The campaign is over'The highest-ranking Black member of Congress is urging President Donald Trump to stop challenging the results of the 2020 general election and start finding ways..
USATODAY.com
Four Seasons Total Landscaping becomes a VRChat hangout for furriesImage: CooperTom
Post-election celebrations took many forms this past weekend after President-elect Joe Biden was projected to be the 46th president..
The Verge
Biden transition team spends first day on plans to combat COVID-19President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris hit the ground running on the first work day since they were projected to win the 2020..
CBS News
Trump pursues legal challenges to vote count in battleground statesPresident Trump continues to make claims of voter fraud with no evidence, while his campaign pursues legal challenges in several battleground states. CBS News..
CBS News
You Might Like
Related videos from verified sources
Related news from verified sources